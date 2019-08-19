Political signs for three candidates vying for Burien City Council were recently removed by a man in Olde Burien.

The theft was caught on camera on Aug. 8, 2019, by surveillance cameras at a business located next to The Tin Room Bar.

The video shows a man taking the three signs and stuffing them into the trunk of his car.

The suspect has not yet been identified or charged.

“This is a crime,” JJ Greive said in a Facebook post. “He walked out of the Tin Room at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 and took three political signs from in front of my building.”

State law says:

“A person who removes or defaces lawfully placed political advertising including yard signs or billboards without authorization is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable to the same extent as a misdemeanor that is punishable under RCW 9A.20.021. The defacement or removal of each item constitutes a separate violation.”

“Please turn him into the Burien Police,” Greive added.

The Burien Police Department can be reached at (206) 477-2200.