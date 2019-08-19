Burien resident Chestine Edgar sent the photo above to us, and said:
“I saw your posting of someone stealing campaign signs in Burien on your Facebook site.
“However, even more dangerous and malicious are the slashing destruction of campaign signs in the city that occurred during the entire primary election period-to Debi Wagner.
“Obviously this destruction was done with a sharp tool that was carried and used on city streets.
“Debi reported this to the police.”
As we previously reported, a man was caught on surveillance video recently removing three political signs in Olde Burien.
State law says:
“A person who removes or defaces lawfully placed political advertising including yard signs or billboards without authorization is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable to the same extent as a misdemeanor that is punishable under RCW 9A.20.021. The defacement or removal of each item constitutes a separate violation.”