Burien resident Chestine Edgar sent the photo above to us, and said:

“I saw your posting of someone stealing campaign signs in Burien on your Facebook site.

“However, even more dangerous and malicious are the slashing destruction of campaign signs in the city that occurred during the entire primary election period-to Debi Wagner.

“Obviously this destruction was done with a sharp tool that was carried and used on city streets.

“Debi reported this to the police.”