The following businesses will be participating in the Sept. 6 First Friday event themed CAMP BURIEN!!

Ask your favorite shop what they’re getting up to, and come out to celebrate family on FRIDAY, Sept. 6 from 5 – 9 p.m.:

  • Black Zia Cantina
  • Pickled & Preserved Market and Deli
  • The Oilerie Burien
  • Threelittlebirds
  • The Point
  • Burien Press
  • Grand Central Bakery
  • Sitka Living
  • Classic Eats
  • Junkie Janes
  • Paper Delights – Seahurst
  • The Shoppe Seahurst
  • Tin Room Bar & Theater
  • Three Trees Books
  • Ola Burien
  • Highline Heritage Museum
  • Howard & Marge

For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/buriensfirstfridays/.