The following businesses will be participating in the Sept. 6 First Friday event themed CAMP BURIEN!!

Ask your favorite shop what they’re getting up to, and come out to celebrate family on FRIDAY, Sept. 6 from 5 – 9 p.m.:

Black Zia Cantina

Pickled & Preserved Market and Deli

The Oilerie Burien

Threelittlebirds

The Point

Burien Press

Grand Central Bakery

Sitka Living

Classic Eats

Junkie Janes

Paper Delights – Seahurst

The Shoppe Seahurst

Tin Room Bar & Theater

Three Trees Books

Ola Burien

Highline Heritage Museum

Howard & Marge

For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/buriensfirstfridays/.