The following businesses will be participating in the Sept. 6 First Friday event themed CAMP BURIEN!!
Ask your favorite shop what they’re getting up to, and come out to celebrate family on FRIDAY, Sept. 6 from 5 – 9 p.m.:
- Black Zia Cantina
- Pickled & Preserved Market and Deli
- The Oilerie Burien
- Threelittlebirds
- The Point
- Burien Press
- Grand Central Bakery
- Sitka Living
- Classic Eats
- Junkie Janes
- Paper Delights – Seahurst
- The Shoppe Seahurst
- Tin Room Bar & Theater
- Three Trees Books
- Ola Burien
- Highline Heritage Museum
- Howard & Marge
For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/buriensfirstfridays/.