Natalie & Lilah Nutting will be hosting their 4th Annual Lemonade Stand Fundraiser from 3 – 6 p.m. this Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Funds will be used for the Des Moines Police Foundation Shop with a Cop Event Dec. 10.

The stand will be located at 20819 4th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198-3602 (map below).

The girls start each summer off with a ‘Summer Bucket List,’ and one item always on the list is having a Lemonade Stand to support a local charity.

The last three years the girls have raised almost $9,000 for local charities!

More info here: