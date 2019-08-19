Two High Tekerz students introduced FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Robotics to the public at the Burien Staples this last weekend.

As students enter the phase of schooling (K-12) into their lives, they have a defined path based on our education system. Because of various life roadblocks though, many students are not given the chance to learn the skills they need to be successful.

The Highline School District provides a space for the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Program at the old Beverly Park Elementary School (by So. 116th Street & 3rd Ave. So.) where three of the Teams meet. These students are from various Home Schools, Highline High School, Aviation High School, Mount Rainier High School and Evergreen High School.

Mentors from Boeing, Amazon, Visa, Microsoft and other Engineering and industrial companies help these student learn processes for working as a Team and being individual contributors to a Team. The mentors teach these skills through a Project based learning using Robots and Competition.

The FIRST Program also provides opportunities to students wanting to go to college or trade schools after High School. There is over $80M (Million) in scholarships available for FIRST student participants and also summer intern jobs for High School students at Boeing and Microsoft.

If you would like additional information contact Darin Gee on his email at dndgeez@gmail.com.