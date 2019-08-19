A FREE Scavenger hunt style race for runners and walkers of all ages will take place at Burien’s Town Square Park this Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Get ready because the 60 minute dash starts at 6:30 p.m. when the map of local businesses holding raﬄe tickets is revealed. The goal is to get as many raﬄe tickets as possible and return before 7:30 p.m. when the raﬄe starts.

Raffle prizes for all ages!