Donors are needed for a Blood Drive this Friday, Aug. 23 at Highline Medical Center in Burien:

WHAT: BLOOD DRIVE WHEN: Friday, Aug. 23: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (closed 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). WHERE: Highline Medical Center, Somers Auditorium, Cedar Entrance RSVP: Sign up at www.Bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888 x2; sponsor code 3420. Walk-ins welcome around scheduled donors.

“Thank you for the gift of life!”

Highline Medical Center is located at 16251 Sylvester Rd SW: