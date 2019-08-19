The Tin Room Bar Presents

Brat Trot & Bavarian Fest

Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019

5K Run at 1 p.m.

1 Mile Run at 2 p.m.

The Burien Brat Trot is coming to Olde Burien on Sunday, Sept. 29!

This a flat and fast 5k and one mile race through the streets of Burien followed by the best street party around…Bavarian Fest!

All day long on Sept. 29, 2019 enjoy an Oktoberfest style party complete with beer, great food, music, and zany fun centered around the Burien Brat Trot! Fun costumes (anything fun and frivolous) are welcome and encouraged!

The run is family-friendly, stroller-friendly, and a great time for all.

Don’t Miss It!

And, most importantly, all proceeds benefit the students of Highline Public Schools:

“The Highline Schools Foundation was established in 1999 to support the work of Highline Public Schools which serves the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, Beverly Park, SeaTac, and White Center. “We are the only non-profit organization which supports all schools in Highline Public Schools. “The foundation is funded solely by private contributions and operates separately from Highline Public Schools.” Learn More

Got Angel Wings?

Be a Brat Trot Angel and sponsor a student in need!

Each year during our school competitions we encounter families with children who would love to run but cannot afford the registration fee or do not have adequate shoes to run in. Our goal is to raise $5,000 to support 200 students running in this year’s event.

You can be a Brat Trot Angel and sponsor a local child in need so they can run the race without worrying about the fee!

BRAT TROT PUB CRAWL!

Save the date and plan to join us on Friday, Sept. 27 for the best pub crawl around! Only $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door.