Brown Bear Car Wash turns “62” this Thursday (Aug. 22), and will celebrate by offering free “Beary Clean” car washes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 26 tunnel wash locations, including in Des Moines.

Last year’s one-day event cleaned a record-setting 32,789 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.

The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided over 400,000 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 13 years to celebrate its August “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.

Brown Bear Founder and CEO Victor Odermat opened the company’s first location in 1957 at 1800 15th Ave West in Seattle. Brown Bear owns and operates 51 car washes throughout the Puget Sound area and Spokane, with a 52nd location opening this year in Lynnwood.

For participating tunnel wash locations and more information about Brown Bear Car Wash, visit www.brownbear.com.

Brown Bear Car Wash is the largest car wash operator on the West Coast and 12th largest in the United States. Widely recognized for its environmentally friendly practices, Brown Bear uses gentle, biodegradable cleaning detergents at all its locations.

The Des Moines Brown Bear is located at 22706 Marine View Dr S.: