The Tukwila Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a ‘Porch Pirate,’ caught on a home surveillance camera taking a five-finger discount on a package that did not belong to him.

Police say that the theft occurred on Thursday, Aug. 15 just after 4 p.m.



ID ME: A Porch Pirate was caught on a suburban trail cam (aka home surveillance) taking a five-finger discount on a package that did not belong to him. Theft occurred on August 15th just after 4PM. If you recognize him, please email us at tips@tukwilawa.gov. pic.twitter.com/6134NrZq2r — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) August 16, 2019

If you recognize him, please email Tukwila P.D. at tips@tukwilawa.gov.