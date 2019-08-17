Tickets for the Hi-Liners Musical Theatre’s production of ‘Mamma Mia’ are on sale now!
Performances will be from Sept. 7 – 22 at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.
A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!
The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.
A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a fantastic show guaranteed to have your toes tapping.
Recommended for ages 9 and up.
For details or more information, visit www.hi-liners.org or call 206-617-2152.
WHEN: Sept. 7-22
Performance Schedule:
- Saturday, September 7, 7:30pm
- Sunday, September 8, 1:30pm
- Saturday, September 14, 7:30pm
- Sunday, September 15, 1:30pm
- Thursday, September 19, 9:30am: Student Matinee*
- Saturday, September 21, 7:30pm
- Sunday, September 22, 1:30pm
*Contact us for information about bringing your student group!
WHERE: Highline Performing Arts Center Map & Directions