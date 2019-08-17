Tickets for the Hi-Liners Musical Theatre’s production of ‘Mamma Mia’ are on sale now!

Performances will be from Sept. 7 – 22 at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a fantastic show guaranteed to have your toes tapping.

Recommended for ages 9 and up.

For details or more information, visit www.hi-liners.org or call 206-617-2152.

WHEN: Sept. 7-22

Performance Schedule:

  • Saturday, September 7, 7:30pm
  • Sunday, September 8, 1:30pm
  • Saturday, September 14, 7:30pm
  • Sunday, September 15, 1:30pm
  • Thursday, September 19, 9:30am: Student Matinee*
  • Saturday, September 21, 7:30pm
  • Sunday, September 22, 1:30pm

*Contact us for information about bringing your student group!

WHERE: Highline Performing Arts Center  Map & Directions