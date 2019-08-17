Tickets for the Hi-Liners Musical Theatre’s production of ‘Mamma Mia’ are on sale now!

Performances will be from Sept. 7 – 22 at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a fantastic show guaranteed to have your toes tapping.

Recommended for ages 9 and up.

For details or more information, visit www.hi-liners.org or call 206-617-2152.