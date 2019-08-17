BURIEN: It’s happening, Highline Pirates – your brand new building is in the works!
Crews with excavators will begin removing the front wall of the old building in late September to mid-October, with a proposed opening of the new campus in Sept. 2021.
Below are some photos courtesy Highline Public Schools:
Here’s more info from the district:
Pioneer Masonry Restoration is salvaging the white terra-cotta details. They will be restored and used to recreate the main entrance.
Demolition is moving from the southeast corner of the site to the northwest corner. Crews with excavators will begin removing the front wall in late September to mid-October.
Don’t forget! Highline High School students attend school at the renovated Olympic Interim Site for the next two years.
The new Highline High School, designed by Bassetti Architects and built by Skanska USA, is scheduled to open in September 2021!