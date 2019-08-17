City Manager’s Weekly Report

for week ending Aug. 16, 2019

New Civic Center (City Hall, Recreation Center and Police Station) RFQ. Miller Hull Partnership, LLP, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, and Architectural Resources Collaborative have all responded positively to the offer to interview in person before the City Council for architectural services. We are working toward a common date in August.

Congrats to JaVohn Perry. The City of Normandy Park congratulates preschool teacher JaVohn Perry on her promotion to Preschool Director. She brings education and knowledge in early childhood development, a compassionate nature, and leadership skills to the program. The city is very fortunate to have her as a part of the administrative team, as well as a teacher. Thanks to preschool families for continued support of the program. We look forward to coming up with better ways to keep everyone adequately informed of critical issues. JaVohn, who will report directly to me, has already taken steps to improve communication.

Normandy Park City Services Survey. Thanks to residents and business owners who participated in the recent city services survey. The intent is to issue this same survey each year (except, perhaps, for the Channel 21 question) and to compare the results to prior surveys to assess any shifts in resident and business owner perception of city services. The surveys will guide staff and Council to ask why shifts occurred and to think insightfully about what can be done to continuously improve service. The survey results are attached.

City Services Survey Results

Mark E. Hoppen, City Manager

City of Normandy Park

801 SW 174th Street

Normandy Park, WA 98166

(206) 248-8246 (Direct Phone)