Celebrate the opening of the new mini-pitch at Valley Ridge Park in SeaTac on Wednesday, Aug. 28, starting at 2 p.m.

Mini-pitches are small, customized areas perfectly suited for organized soccer programs and pick-up games. They provide a quality playing surface for kids and teens. The hard surface provides a fast game and the ball remains constantly in play. This is a very popular activity among our local youth.

The RAVE Foundation selected Tyee High School and Valley Ridge Park as the beneficiary of the 2019 Adopt-A-School program, which funded this project. The renovation project included resurfacing the existing playing surface, upgrading the perimeter fencing, and installing logos of the partners for this project. The opening celebration will include a few words from key partners, including City of SeaTac Deputy Mayor Clyde Hill, a representative from the Seattle Sounders, and a representative from Delta Airlines. There will be free giveaways, ice cream, and organized activities courtesy of the Rave Foundation.

Sponsored by the Rave Foundation and hosted by the City of SeaTac.